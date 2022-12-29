TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

