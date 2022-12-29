TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.

