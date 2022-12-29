TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 144,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.