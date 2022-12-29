TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 94 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

