TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

LHX opened at $204.56 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.53.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

