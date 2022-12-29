The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 45,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.