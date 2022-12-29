The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.83) to GBX 683 ($8.24) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 950 ($11.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.27) to GBX 725 ($8.75) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.38.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.