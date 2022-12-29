The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Southern by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Southern by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

SO stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.