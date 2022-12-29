The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 2.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

