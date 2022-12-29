The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

TWN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

