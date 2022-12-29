Three-B Lp Pangaea Buys 2,271 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $22,778.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,656 shares in the company, valued at $959,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 5 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50.15.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 2,100 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $21,063.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,027. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

About Cartesian Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 413,033 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 526.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 482,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 405,558 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,701,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 106.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.