Three-B Lp Pangaea Buys 2,271 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $22,778.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,656 shares in the company, valued at $959,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 5 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50.15.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 2,100 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $21,063.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.
Cartesian Growth Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,027. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth
About Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
