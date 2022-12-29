Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

