Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Times Neighborhood Stock Performance
Shares of Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
