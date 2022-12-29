Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 2.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 39,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$108.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

