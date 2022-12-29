TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TMCWW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

