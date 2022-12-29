TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

NYSE:BLD opened at $151.87 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $282.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

