Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,293,000 shares, an increase of 1,129.8% from the November 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

