Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,293,000 shares, an increase of 1,129.8% from the November 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
