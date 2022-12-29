TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

