Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 643.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TBABF remained flat at $25.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

