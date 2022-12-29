TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

