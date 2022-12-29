TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

