TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

