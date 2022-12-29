TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in agilon health by 28.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $770,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

AGL stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $253,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,230 shares of company stock worth $1,220,371. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

