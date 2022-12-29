TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

VNLA stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

