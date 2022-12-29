TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,803 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 50.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

