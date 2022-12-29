TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,803 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 50.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

