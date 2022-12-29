TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.6% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $157.02 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

