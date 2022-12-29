TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 1.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

