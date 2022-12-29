Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after buying an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

