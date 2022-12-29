Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSVI stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Computer Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

