Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.