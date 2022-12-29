Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 100,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

