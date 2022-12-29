Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,792. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

