Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.4% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

