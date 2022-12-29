Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

UBSFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 69,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($51.60) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($43.62) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

