UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 0.3 %

UniCredit stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 104,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,876. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.66) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.43) to €17.00 ($18.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.79) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.