Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.39 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00030574 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.87 billion and $62.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00400010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

