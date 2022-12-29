United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

