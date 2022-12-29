United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United States Basketball League Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:USBL remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. United States Basketball League has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About United States Basketball League
