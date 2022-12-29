United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United States Basketball League Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USBL remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. United States Basketball League has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About United States Basketball League

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on evaluating and assessing new business opportunities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

