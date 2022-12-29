United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE USM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 172,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,127. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.