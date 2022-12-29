United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $2,194,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UTHR stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.99. 257,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

