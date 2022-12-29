Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
About Universal Entertainment
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
