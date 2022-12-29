USD Coin Market Cap Hits $44.58 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.58 billion and $2.06 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $899.51 or 0.05407762 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00497682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.93 or 0.29487908 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,573,786,342 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
