Utrust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

