Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 1.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $332.30 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

