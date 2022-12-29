Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

