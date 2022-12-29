Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

SBUX opened at $99.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

