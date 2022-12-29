VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

