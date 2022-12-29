VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

