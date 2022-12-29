Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 13.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 138,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

