Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,619. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

