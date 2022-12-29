Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.41. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

